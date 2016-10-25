Cross-country ski club to host fundraiser
The Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club will kick off a capital campaign for the Grand Avenue Nordic Center on Thursday night.
The center at the base of Spirit Mountain, slated to open next fall, will include a new cross-country ski trail with dedicated snowmaking and lighting for night skiing, among other features.
The kickoff event at the Grand Avenue Chalet, 8551 Grand Ave., begins with a 4:30 p.m. guided walk of the proposed new trail, followed by music, food and a cash bar from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with donations accepted.
Find more information at duluthxc.com.