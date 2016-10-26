Duluth coalition works for safe rides home

The Joyride Safe and Sober Ride Home Program’s event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Grandma’s Sports Garden, 425 S. Lake Ave.

Since last year, when it began, the program has sponsored more than 650 rides to Twin Ports residents, according to Allison Nicolson, injury prevention coordinator at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center. Establishments that participate purchase vouchers that allow their patrons a $7 discount off a cab ride if they feel they are unable to drive safely.

So far, 21 businesses are participating, according to Nicolson. This evening’s event is designed to encourage others to learn more about the program. Refreshments will be served, and prizes will be given away.