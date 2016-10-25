Duluth to rev up trail work at Lester Park

But the scope of the work originally was greatly underrepresented in documentation the city provided to would-be bidders.The city initially estimated that a total of 643 fallen trees would need to be removed from ski and snowmobile trails in both parks. Its revised guidance now sits at about 1,900 trees.

In light of the greater magnitude of the work, A+ received an additional $20,000 to finish the job at Hartley.

The city then sought new bids for work on the ski trails and the snowmobile path that passes through Lester Park. Again, A+ emerged from a field of three with the lowest bid — $86,680.

All told, the company now stands to receive $192,199 for work at the two parks. That's 125 percent more than the original bid from A+. Yet it's less than the only other initial qualified bid the city received for clearing trails at both parks — a $284,000 offer from Four Star Construction Inc.

The financial sting likely will be softened, as Gov. Mark Dayton declared the windstorm an emergency, making Duluth eligible to be reimbursed for up to 75 percent of the cost of the tree-removal work. That aid could reduce the city's out-of-pocket cleanup costs to about $48,000.

Joel Sipress, who serves as City Council liaison to Duluth's Parks and Recreation Commission, contends the city is well positioned to respond.

"I think that we are all hopeful that we'll be receiving reimbursement for the bulk of the cost, but to me this is actually a perfect example of why it is so important for us to maintain a healthy and responsible reserve in the city budget," he said.

Amanda Ashbach, a purchasing agent for the city of Duluth, said she is moving forward on a contract with A+ Landscaping, and it should be finalized soon, barring any unexpected complications.

Because the bid for work at Lester Park did not exceed $100,000 — the threshold at which City Council approval is required — the contract can be executed by city administration.

Andrew Slade, assistant manager of Duluth's parks and recreation division, considers it fortunate that the work can be expedited as a result.

"We can probably get out there a week early because of that," he said, noting that time is of the essence with winter approaching.

Sipress expressed his approval, saying: "I think in this case, it was fully appropriate to move forward. There's a clear understanding that this is work that needs to get done, and it's in response to the storm that we had. We do want to get it done before winter, so I'm glad that the bids came in the way they did, and I'm glad that the city is going to be able to move forward with this contract to get the work done."

The city has prioritized the cleanup of different sections of the ski trail network at Lester Park. Its expectations call for completion of the lighted Loops A through C by Nov. 18; Loops C through M plus the K-to-H cut across by Dec. 16; and all remaining loops by Dec. 30.

As for the snowmobile trail, the city calls for the segments between Colby Avenue and Seven Bridges Road and from Jean Duluth Road to Amity Trial/Skyline Parkway to be completed by Nov. 18; from Seven Bridges Road to the bottom of Lester Park by Dec. 16; from Vermilion Road to Colby Avenue by Dec. 30; and from Martin Road to Vermilion Road, when the area is sufficiently frozen to support any needed equipment.