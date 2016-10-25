DEDA delays action on waterfront parcel
Although the Duluth Economic Development Authority had been expected to come forward with a preferred proposal for the redevelopment of about 12 acres of downtown waterfront land Wednesday night, any action on the future fate of that parcel will have to wait until the body meets again in November.
Heather Rand, DEDA's executive director, said Monday that any prospective agreement involving the site was too important to rush.
DEDA received three separate proposals for the property from would-be developers.
However, Rand said development on the site is likely to be complicated because of deteriorating seawalls, contaminated sediments both on land and in a neighboring slip, and challenging soil conditions.