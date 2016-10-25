Meeting to highlight Wisconsin Point dune restoration plan

The meeting will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Room 201 of the Government Center, 1316 N. 14th St.

The city received a Wisconsin Coastal Management grant for the engineering phase of the Wisconsin Point Dune Restoration Project. The project includes development of infrastructure to allow public access and protect the sensitive dunes as well as the historical sites on the point. Under the plan, parking areas would be consolidated from 22 turnouts to about four parking areas, the dunes would be restored and re-vegetated, and boardwalks would be installed over the dunes for beach access across the sensitive ecosystem.

Plans also include stabilizing the shoreline along Allouez Bay.

To submit a comment online, go to ci.superior.wi.us/forms.aspx?FID=86.