The 1623 First Folio is the first printed collection of all of Shakespeare’s plays and was on display at the Tweed Museum of Art for the month of October. Today, Oct. 26, is the final day to see it on the University of Minnesota Duluth campus.

Hear about Teri’s relationship with Shakespeare, which wasn’t love at first sight, and how she felt when she was in the same room as the First Folio. She also explains to Brady that you can’t simply just “flip” through it.

What we are into this week: Netflix documentary “13th”, FX TV series “The Americans”, the podcast “Slumber Party with Alie & Georgia”, and a new web series known to fans as a “Poe Party.”

Tune in every week to hear Duluth News Tribune reporters Brady Slater, Christa Lawler and Tom Olsen talk about current Duluth and Northland happenings. You can email us at podcast@duluthnews.com. Find the Pressroom Podcast in the iTunes store, or use the RSS feed below to subscribe and have the podcast delivered to your device every Wednesday.

Podcast RSS Feed

Find previous episodes of the podcast here