A Minneapolis resident spotted the family of four - two adults and two children, ages 4 and 7 - behind a building and called police, the department said in a news release.

The parents - Zachariah Daniel Wilson, 38, and Angela Dee Robinson, 33 - were arrested and booked at the Dakota County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment.

The Dakota County attorney's office will review the case for charges, and police are investigating the circumstances of the family's disappearance.

Wilson borrowed a car from his mother on Thursday and told her Friday morning that he would return it in a few hours, but he didn't show up, according to a crime alert from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.