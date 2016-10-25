UPDATE: Cloquet police locate “walk-away”

Previous story

The Cloquet Police Department is attempting to locate an incarcerated female who fled while in custody on a work crew Tuesday morning.

Shandelle Marie Friedman, 25, fled from a Sentence-To-Serve van while it was refueling at the Kwik Trip on the corner of North Road and Minnesota Highway 33, a Cloquet Police Department news release said.

Her direction of travel was unknown, the news release said. Anyone who spots Friedman or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact 911.