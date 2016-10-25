Semitrailer strikes overpass, loses load in Cook County

A Jeep heading north swerved to avoid the southbound wreck and struck a guardrail, the Minnesota State Patrol news release said.

Three passengers in the Jeep Patriot — Mark Mathews, 47, and Laura Mathews, 36, of Eau Claire, Wis., and Lisa Kruel, 27, of St. Peter, Minn. — were taken to Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors with minor injuries, the State Patrol said.

The semi driver, Ronald Mackey, 64, of Gilbert, Minn., was not injured.

The crash occurred at 6:37 p.m.

The semi and its trailer were undamaged, while the Jeep sustained moderate damage, the State Patrol said.