Northland temps drop Monday morning

Crane Lake also hit a low of 21 degrees, with 22 degrees at weather stations near Ash Lake and Bigfork. Hibbing, Cook and Floodwood reported lows of 23 degrees.

The low at the Duluth airport was a relatively balmy 31 degrees, just a degree below the average for Oct. 24 — and far from the record low of 12 degrees, set in 1887.