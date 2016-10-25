Duluth Police Department hosts ‘Cop on a Rooftop’

The "Cop on a Rooftop" event from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. is a fundraiser for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which in turn raises money for Special Olympics Minnesota. Everyone who donates will receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee.

The event at 104 W. Central Entrance will take place rain or shine. A similar event was held at the Dunkin' Donuts in Superior earlier this year.

Officials with Special Olympics Minnesota said the Law Enforcement Torch Run is "the largest grass-roots fundraising program and public awareness vehicle" for the organization, which offers 17 Olympic-type sports to more than 8,200 athletes.