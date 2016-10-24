Community Connect, which more than 300 people are expected to attend, is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gimaajii Building, 202 W. Second St. It's for anyone experiencing homelessness or living on a low income.

More than two dozen agencies and county and tribal governments will assist people with housing applications, health insurance, employment, support for victims of domestic violence, disability and housing law resources, drug and alcohol treatment, family services, voter registration and help obtaining photo IDs and birth certificates.

The event will offer free haircuts, foot care, hearing screenings, flu shots, blood pressure tests, hepatitis C and HIV testing and winter clothing for adults and children. Children's activities and a hot lunch by the Rambler food truck will be provided free.

Organizers are still seeking donations of the following, through Tuesday: adult winter hats, gloves, boots and coats; hand warmers, sleeping bags, tarps, rope, backpacks, new cotton and thermal socks for adults, new and unopened travel-size shampoo, combs and picks, new foot care products including toenail and fingernail clippers, anti-fungal cream and pumice stones and new and unopened feminine hygiene products. Joel Kilgour of Loaves and Fishes said the most-needed items are winter hats, gloves and mittens and feminine hygiene products.

Used clothing items are accepted but must be clean. Donations are accepted at Loaves and Fishes, 1712 Jefferson St., or at the Gimaajii Building. The event is organized by the American Indian Community Housing Organization, Loaves and Fishes Community and St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services. For more information, contact Loaves and Fishes Community at (218) 724-2054 or email duluthcatholicworker@gmail.com.