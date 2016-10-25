Missing Minnesota family found safe

"The Lakeville Police Department thanks all who helped look for them," a news release from the BCA said.

Police in Lakeville, Minn., on Monday asked for assistance in locating a family of four who haven't been seen since Thursday.

Authorities in the Twin Cities suburb said they are looking for Zachariah Wilson, 38; Angela Robinson, 33; Nolan Wilson, 7; and Myles Wilson, 4. Zachariah and Angela are the parents of the children.

Lakeville police reported that that Zachariah Wilson borrowed a car from his mother on Thursday and said he'd pick her up from work -- but never showed up. He spoke with his mother on Friday morning and said he'd be back in a few hours, but again did not show up.

"Because the Lakeville PD has been unable to locate them they are concerned for the welfare of the children," authorities reported.

The family is believed to be traveling in a silver Toyota Camry with the Minnesota license plate 2EA133.

Zachariah Wilson is 5-foot-11, 200 pounds with blue eyes and a shaved head. Robinson is 5-foot-6 and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Lakeville police at (952) 985-2800 or Dakota County dispatch at (952) 322-2323.