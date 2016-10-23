Monday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: A bright start to the work week
It's a beautiful start to the work week thanks to an area of high pressure arriving from Canada. That being said, temperatures will be a little on the lower side, even with the added sunshine. Highs will barely make it out of the 40s with decreasing winds. Looking ahead, a pair of storm systems, one to the north and one to the south, will create chances of rain tomorrow and Wednesday. However, we're not expecting anything heavier than scattered rain showers.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
Monday: Plenty of sun, high 51, low 34.
Tuesday: Chance of PM showers, high 49, low 32.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, overcast, high 48, low 41.
Thursday: Decreasing clouds, high 47, low 36.
Friday: Slight chance of showers, high 57, low 40.
Saturday: AM clouds, PM sun, high 50, low 34.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 47, low 36.