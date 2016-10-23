It's a beautiful start to the work week thanks to an area of high pressure arriving from Canada. That being said, temperatures will be a little on the lower side, even with the added sunshine. Highs will barely make it out of the 40s with decreasing winds. Looking ahead, a pair of storm systems, one to the north and one to the south, will create chances of rain tomorrow and Wednesday. However, we're not expecting anything heavier than scattered rain showers.