Bygones for Oct. 24

The possibility of running a short-line railroad from Hayward to Bayfield to help solve Northwestern Wisconsin’s long-range transportation problems will be discussed this week at a meeting in Hayward. The proposed railroad would move not only freight and pulpwood but also passengers.

News Tribune, Oct. 24, 1996

Vice President Al Gore yesterday told Northeastern Minnesotans that he and President Bill Clinton will build a bridge to the future with steel from Minnesota iron ore. Gore spoke to about 4,000 people at an hour-long campaign rally at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

UMD is considering the sale of three pieces of property on the historic Glensheen estate. Profits from the sale would be used to establish an endowment that would help pay for future maintenance of the building and grounds.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.