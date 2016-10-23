Bygones for Oct. 24
News Tribune, Oct. 24, 1976
- Some Iron Range cities are experiencing shortages in their municipal water supplies following two years of sub-normal precipitation. The 450 residents of Calumet on the west end of the Range are under permanent instructions to refrain from any unnecessary water use.
News Tribune, Oct. 24, 1996
- Vice President Al Gore yesterday told Northeastern Minnesotans that he and President Bill Clinton will build a bridge to the future with steel from Minnesota iron ore. Gore spoke to about 4,000 people at an hour-long campaign rally at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
- UMD is considering the sale of three pieces of property on the historic Glensheen estate. Profits from the sale would be used to establish an endowment that would help pay for future maintenance of the building and grounds.
