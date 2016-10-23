Shipping traffic for Oct. 24

Evening: Eemsborg, arriving to load grain; Elbeborg, departing with beet pulp pellets; Mesabi Miner, arriving to load iron ore pellets

Superior entry

No traffic expected

Two Harbors

Morning: Joseph L. Block, arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the evbening

Afternoon: Presque Isle, arriving to load iron ore pellets

