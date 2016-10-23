Shipping traffic for Oct. 24
Today
Duluth entry
Morning: Skawa, arriving to load grain
Afternoon: Alpena, arriving to unload cement
Evening: Eemsborg, arriving to load grain; Elbeborg, departing with beet pulp pellets; Mesabi Miner, arriving to load iron ore pellets
Superior entry
No traffic expected
Two Harbors
Morning: Joseph L. Block, arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the evbening
Afternoon: Presque Isle, arriving to load iron ore pellets
For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.
Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.