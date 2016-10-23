Search
    Shipping traffic for Oct. 24

    By News Tribune on Oct 23, 2016 at 11:00 p.m.
    The Alpena, shown at its first arrival of the season in May, is scheduled to arrive in Duluth this afternoon to unload cement. (Photo by Paul Scinocca)

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Morning: Skawa, arriving to load grain

    Afternoon: Alpena, arriving to unload cement

    Evening: Eemsborg, arriving to load grain; Elbeborg, departing with beet pulp pellets; Mesabi Miner, arriving to load iron ore pellets

    Superior entry

    No traffic expected

    Two Harbors

    Morning: Joseph L. Block, arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the evbening

    Afternoon: Presque Isle, arriving to load iron ore pellets

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

