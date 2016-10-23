About 10 stories above ground, inside the white dome visible to drivers passing by on Miller Trunk Highway near the Duluth International Airport, a crew is replacing the gear that rotates the dish of the radar that tracks severe thunderstorms, heavy snow and all kinds of weather in between.

The part is called the azimuth, or bull gear. The replacement wasn't planned; the gear was found to be failing during routine maintenance, with shavings and slivers of metal and plastic in the gearbox.

"This radar is a little over 20 years old, and so the parts are getting old. It wasn't designed to work more than about 20 to 25 years, and so they're having to do a series of routine maintenance and upgrades to extend the life of radars like this," said Dan Miller, science and operations officer with the Weather Service in Duluth. "... In the process of doing that routine maintenance, we discovered that the bull gear part was in the process of basically breaking down and failing, and so a one-week scheduled outage is kind of turning into about a three-week unscheduled outage that allows them the time to get all their equipment here and actually replace the parts that are needed."

The Duluth radar is one of 122 such radar sites across the country — so with the Duluth radar down, there has been some peripheral coverage from radars in the Twin Cities, Marquette, Mich., and other sites. But they're too far away to provide good coverage of the Northland — so the timing of the repair, during a relatively tranquil time of year, has been fortuitous.

"We're very fortunate that this didn't happen, say, two or three months ago when we were in a string of a lot of severe weather in July and August," Miller said. "So far the weather is cooperating."

Terrell Ballard, crew chief with the Radar Operations Center in Norman, Okla., said the radar has an azimuth gear — the one being replaced — that rotates the dish, and an elevation gear that raises and lowers the angle of the dish.

Over about 10 days, the crew of six will raise part of the radar — about 12,000 pounds — to expose the failing gear. They'll take out the old one and hoist the new one — it weighs about 150 pounds — up about 100 feet to the dome.

"We'll set it down, torque it, bolt it, safety-wire it, engage it with the gear box ... fill it up with oil" and then set the upper part of the radar back down, Ballard said.

The work — labor, shipping, parts — should cost about $50,000, Miller said. The repairs should be complete by next Friday.

Go to duluthnewstribune.com for a video showing the repair work underway inside the radar dome.