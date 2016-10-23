Pheasant hunter finds missing Minnesota 9-year-old

Daniel Kiecker, a volunteer firefighter from Lake Lillian, discovered the 9-year-old girl as he was hunting around 6:43 p.m. Saturday in a corn field near the 14000 block of 45th Avenue Southwest, Raymond, according to information from Kandiyohi County Sheriff Dan Hartog.

Her mother had reported her missing at 4:32 p.m. She informed the sheriff's that she was autistic and that they had been searching for her for about one half hour.

Sheriff's deputies responding to the report mobilized a search effort in corn fields near her home. Two local pilots volunteered to fly over the field, and the Willmar K-9 unit joined the search.

Volunteers with fire, ambulance and rescue units in Raymond, Pennock, Prinsburg, Kerkhoven, and Murdock joined officers with the Kandiyohi and Chippewa County sheriff's departments, Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.