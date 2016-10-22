Search
    Sunday's forecast for Duluth and the Northland: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

    By WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Boswell Today at 9:10 p.m.

    We are starting off the day with some clouds overhead and maybe a few light showers. A weak storm system is what is bringing the isolated showers. But, the sun will peak itself from behind the clouds in northern Minnesota during the later afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid-40s in northern Minnesota and 50s to the south today and low 50s for tomorrow. Tuesday into Wednesday we are looking at breezy conditions with highs around 50.  - Meteorologist Brandon Boswell

    Forecast

    Sunday: Isolated showers, high 52, low 34

    Monday: Mostly sunny, high 51, low 34

    Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 52, low 36

    Wednesday: Isolated showers, high 48, low 38

    Thursday: Morning showers, high 49, low 40

    Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 50, low 36

    Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 48, low 39

