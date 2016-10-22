Sunday's forecast for Duluth and the Northland: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers
We are starting off the day with some clouds overhead and maybe a few light showers. A weak storm system is what is bringing the isolated showers. But, the sun will peak itself from behind the clouds in northern Minnesota during the later afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid-40s in northern Minnesota and 50s to the south today and low 50s for tomorrow. Tuesday into Wednesday we are looking at breezy conditions with highs around 50. - Meteorologist Brandon Boswell
Forecast
Sunday: Isolated showers, high 52, low 34
Monday: Mostly sunny, high 51, low 34
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 52, low 36
Wednesday: Isolated showers, high 48, low 38
Thursday: Morning showers, high 49, low 40
Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 50, low 36
Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 48, low 39