We are starting off the day with some clouds overhead and maybe a few light showers. A weak storm system is what is bringing the isolated showers. But, the sun will peak itself from behind the clouds in northern Minnesota during the later afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid-40s in northern Minnesota and 50s to the south today and low 50s for tomorrow. Tuesday into Wednesday we are looking at breezy conditions with highs around 50. - Meteorologist Brandon Boswell