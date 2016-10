Branches of a poplar tree frame the last quarter moon this morning. First quarter phase, often called the 'the half moon', refers to the moon completing a quarter of its orbit around the Earth. The last quarter moon has completed three-quarters of its orbit around the planet. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com

Beautiful blue sky morning. I looked up to see a crisp last quarter moon riding over the poplar tops. Only a few yellow-brown leaves wagged way up there, but the contrasts of sky, moon and autumnal color made for a refreshing way to start the day. Maybe a little aurora will top things off tonight. Read post here