It's going to be a beautiful start to the weekend, with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s to low 60s. A few morning clouds will yield to afternoon sunshine, but a few more may linger around to the north and west of the Twin Ports. A weak disturbance will create scattered showers Sunday morning, but clearing skies will prevail by the afternoon, especially in northern Minnesota. Sunshine will return for the start of the workweek, but rain is expected by midweek.