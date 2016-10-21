Senators urge study of barriers to Great Lakes shipping

In a letter, U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken joined a bipartisan group of senators calling on the U.S. Department of Transportation to conduct a study of maritime bottlenecks and barriers across the Great Lakes.

The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System is underutilized as a national asset, the senators said in their letter to Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. The senators called for systemwide analysis that would identify constraints and determine “where future investment will yield the greatest benefit.”

The letter was signed by nine senators, all of whom represent states bordering the Great Lakes.

They identified the Soo Locks, which sees nearly 70 percent of its traffic through one of its two open locks. The Poe Lock is the only lock accessible to 1,000-foot lake freighters. A 2016 Homeland Security report concluded that a six-month shutdown of the Poe Lock — interrupting the $30 billion the Great Lakes contributes to the national economy — could incite a recession.

Lesser-known bottlenecks in the region also reduce efficiency and increase the cost of maritime transportation, the senators wrote, citing insufficient dredging depth through parts of the St. Mary’s River connecting lakes Superior and Huron that forces freighters to lighten their loads.

Foxx visited Duluth in July for a round-table discussion with transportation leaders from across the region. He praised the Twin Ports for its attention to planning.

“The most important thing you need in a transportation system is a real clue about where you want to go,” he said, “and you have that.”

Now he’s being asked to plan what would be a “first-ever regional strategy for the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence maritime transportation system,” wrote the senators. “The U.S. DOT is uniquely suited to support this mission and we urge you to begin a systemwide evaluation of bottlenecks and transportation constraints as an important first step.”

The goal is to double maritime trade, while shrinking the environmental footprint and “supporting the region’s industrial core as the backbone of our regional and national economies,” the senators wrote.

The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway is the longest deep-draft inland navigation system in the world. It includes the five Great Lakes, their connecting channels and the St. Lawrence River, extending 2,300 miles into the North American heartland and serving more than 100 ports in the eight Great Lakes States, Ontario and Québec.