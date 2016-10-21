Hartley Park reopens to public; new yurt installed

And a new yurt has been installed to replace the one in the park that was destroyed by falling trees during the July 21 storm.

The storms left hundreds of trees across trails at the park; work on clearing the cross-country ski trails at Hartley finished this week, the city reported. Volunteers continue to work on some final clean-up along multi-use trails, so park visitors are encouraged to use caution and follow posted signs.

Canadian National Railway donated $25,000 toward the planting of 3,500 trees in the park in recent weeks to replace trees lost to the storm, and also in areas where logging and understory buckthorn removal took place. The work was done by Community Action Duluth’s Stream Corps team, Hartley Nature Center preschoolers and other community volunteers.

The yurt that was crushed by falling trees had been used by children attending Hartley Nature Center’s programs, and had also been home to yoga classes and other community activities. The new yurt was purchased and installed thanks in part to an August fundraiser, and opened for use earlier this week.

Nature center officials reported Friday that all of the center’s programs, including school field trips and the Hartley Nature Preschool, are up and running.

Work continues to clear fallen trees and other storm debris from ski and snowmobile trails in Duluth’s Lester Park.