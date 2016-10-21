Search
    Van rolls in ditch along Highway 61 Expressway

    By News Tribune Today at 7:46 p.m.
    No one was injured when a large passenger van drove into a ditch along the Highway 61 Expressway between Duluth and Two Harbors and rolled over on Friday afternoon, the Minnesota State Patrol reported. (Jamey Malcomb / Lake County News-Chronicle)

    No one was injured Friday when a large passenger van drove into a ditch along the Highway 61 Expressway between Duluth and Two Harbors and rolled over, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

    The crash happened at about 2:42 p.m. along eastbound Highway 61 just east of Homestead Road.

    The number of passengers in the van and their identities were not immediately available Friday night, but the Patrol said no injuries were reported. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

