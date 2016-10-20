Duluth candidates debate on gun violence

Two shootings in Duluth and Hermantown in the past month and a recent homicide in the Lincoln Park neighborhood spurred the questions regarding whether the state needs to take more preventative measures to curb gun violence.

Running to represent the citywide Senate District 7, Republican candidate

Senate District 7 Republican candidate Donna Bergstrom and DFL candidate Erik Simonson were questioned on whether they would support legislation allowing people to receive a restraining order that could temporarily remove guns from a family member's possession if they're a danger to themselves or others.

Bergstrom said she supports enhancing laws that protect domestic violence victims in order to provide victims with more safety and that she wants to focus on mental health services in the community.

Simonson said he would support that legislation because families should have the ability to protect themselves and their loved ones, and that he also supports universal background checks. The topic isn't a new debate in Minnesota, he said, pointing out that guns have been politicized to the point where few elected officials want to talk about it.

"This isn't about the Second Amendment. Nobody is talking about taking away the Second Amendment. We're not restricting the right to bear arms to protect yourselves. ... That's a perfect example of one that I would support," he said.

On the question of whether the candidates would support background checks for all gun sales with the exception of sales between family members, DFLer Liz Olson and Republican Cody Barringer, vying for the House District 7B seat representing western Duluth, gave contrasting viewpoints on gun restrictions.

Olson pointed out that she grew up like most Minnesotans with family members who hunted and she understands that culture. However, residents are anxious about mass shootings occurring in the United States and want discussion on "common-sense solutions," she said. The Minnesota Legislature needs to consider how it can keep communities safe and she said she supports "sensible" ways to curb gun violence without restricting people who use guns for recreational activities, she said.

Barringer said that "guns don't cause violence," but instead, mental health needs to be addressed. Noting his endorsement by the National Rifle Association, Barringer used his time in subsequent questions to continue to discuss his views on guns and pointed out that the right to own a gun is about self-defense, not about recreational use. At one point, the moderator returned to the topic of gun violence to allow the candidates to further speak on their views.

Barringer repeated that he wants to focus on the reasons people are violent, saying, "We've seen it very, very clearly — if guns aren't available, violent people are going to be violent."

Olson pointed out that there's a difference in the amount of harm that can be caused by a person walking into a classroom with a knife versus a gun in the same amount of time.

Barringer said a person carrying a gun into classroom has criminal intent and may be able to get a gun even if it's illegal.

"If my son is in that kindergarten, I want an armed guard, armed security protecting him from that sort of thing," he said.