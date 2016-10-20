Bygones for Oct. 21
News Tribune, Oct. 21, 1976
- Declining danger of forest fires yesterday led to administrative decisions to reopen fishing and waterfowl hunting seasons this Saturday in the northern two-thirds of Minnesota. Fishing will reopen at 12:01 a.m. and waterfowl hunting will be resumed one half-hour before sunrise.
News Tribune, Oct. 21, 1996
- A recent survey of Iron Range voters shows Sen. Paul Wellstone is leading his GOP rival Rudy Boschwitz by 34 points. The poll covers an area where residents are polarized over how Voyageurs National Park and the BWCAW should be managed.
- Workers hope to finish interior work on a new Italian restaurant in the former Chinese Lantern building next month. Superior restaurant developer Dan Cohen says the 13,000-square-foot Bella Vita Ristorante, which will serve food family style, could be open by mid-November.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.