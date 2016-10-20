Bygones for Oct. 21

With a public hearing scheduled for tomorrow in Duluth, planned disposal of harbor dredging spoils in Lake Superior south of the Duluth Ship Canal remains highly controversial. The state of Minnesota has agreed to the plan as an “experiment in beach nourishment.”

News Tribune, Oct. 21, 1996

A recent survey of Iron Range voters shows Sen. Paul Wellstone is leading his GOP rival Rudy Boschwitz by 34 points. The poll covers an area where residents are polarized over how Voyageurs National Park and the BWCAW should be managed.

Workers hope to finish interior work on a new Italian restaurant in the former Chinese Lantern building next month. Superior restaurant developer Dan Cohen says the 13,000-square-foot Bella Vita Ristorante, which will serve food family style, could be open by mid-November.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.