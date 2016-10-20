Shipping traffic for Oct. 21
Today
Duluth entry
Morning: Hon. James L. Oberstar, departing light; Elbeborg, arriving late morning or early afternoon to load beet pulp pellets
Superior entry
Afternoon: James R. Barker, departing with iron ore pellets
Two Harbors
Morning: Walter J. McCarthy Jr., departing with iron ore pellets; Roger Blough, departing with iron ore pellets
For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.
Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.