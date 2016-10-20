Search
    Shipping traffic for Oct. 21

    By News Tribune Today at 11:00 p.m.
    The Cornelia loaded grain on Thursday morning. The Liberia-flagged vessel was scheduled to leave port overnight. (Photo by Carole Lent)

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Morning: Hon. James L. Oberstar, departing light; Elbeborg, arriving late morning or early afternoon to load beet pulp pellets

    Superior entry

    Afternoon: James R. Barker, departing with iron ore pellets

    Two Harbors

    Morning: Walter J. McCarthy Jr., departing with iron ore pellets; Roger Blough, departing with iron ore pellets

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

