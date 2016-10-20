Northland may be in line for colder, snowier-than-average winter

The National Weather Service reported Thursday that La Nina continues to brew in the Pacific Ocean, and that means better odds for a colder-than-average winter for the Upper Midwest and a snowier-than-average winter for much of northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. La Nina, the flip side of the better-known El Nino, is a cooling of the central Pacific that affects weather worldwide.

As predicted, last winter's record-strong El Nino warming of the Pacific Ocean spurred a trend to more frequent mild, westerly flows with Pacific rather than Arctic air dominating weather patterns. Meteorological winter — December, January and February — ended as the ninth-warmest since records have been kept in Duluth starting in 1870, according to the National Weather Service.

La Nina isn't nearly as predictable as El Nino as far as its impact on the Northland. But the Weather Service reported in its updated 2016-17 winter outlook issued Thursday that this winter — December through February — is expected to be colder than normal from Montana to Michigan. It's expected to be snowier than usual over the Great Lakes, across the northern third of Minnesota and through much of the Dakotas.

The average temperature for those three months in Duluth is about 20 degrees, the Weather Service reported. The average snowfall for that period is close to 50 inches.

There's a chance we may see a return of the so-called "polar vortex" funneling Arctic air into the eastern and middle two-thirds of the country, according to private forecaster Atmospheric and Environmental Research. The last time a polar vortex formed, in the winter of 2013-14, the December-February period was the second-coldest on record in Duluth, and the sixth snowiest.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press contributed to this report.