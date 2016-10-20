Dayton, a Democrat, caused a stir last week when he said "the Affordable Care Act is no longer affordable for an increasing number of people."

Republicans ranging all the way up to presidential candidate Donald Trump cited the DFL governor's words to critique the Affordable Care Act, while Dayton stood by his words and blamed Congressional Republicans for failing to act to fix the health care law.

On Thursday, Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, was asked about Dayton's characterization.

"Senator," he was asked, "do you agree with Gov. Dayton's statement that the Affordable Care Act is no longer affordable?"

"No," Bakk said when asked if he agreed, then continued:

"It's 5 percent of the marketplace. We've got some problems in the individual market for people that can't access the federal tax credit, for people over 400 percent of the poverty line. That's the cohort where we have a problem. For 95 percent of people and for the people that are able to access the tax credits in the exchange, you know, I think this system is working."

This isn't the first time Bakk has broken with Dayton despite them being members of the same party. Most notably, in 2015 Dayton ripped Bakk for stabbing him in the back after a dispute over salary increases for state commissioners. The two later publicly made up.

Democrats and Republicans in Minnesota say they have been hearing a lot from voters about health care costs in recent weeks.

"It's blowing up all over the state," said Senate Minority Leader David Hann, R-Eden Prairie.

"I asked members, 'What are you hearing about out on the doors as you talk to people?' It was clear to me that we were hearing from too many Minnesotans that this is just too big a burden for them," Bakk said.

Republicans' supporters up and down the November ballot are using the issue, and Dayton's words, to bash Democrats.

On Thursday, Bakk said he had talked to the governor about calling the Legislature back to work before the election to approve some short-term relief for health care costs, with an eye toward finding long-term solutions during the regular session. Republicans weeks ago said the issue is worthy of a special session.

Dayton has said he is open to the idea — but only after the election.