Home health agency seeks to serve young and old

His company, which also has offices in Hibbing and Grand Rapids, offers in-home care for elderly patients as well as for children, Von Arx said.

Tucker Anderson, owner and CEO of Universal Pediatrics, confirmed the transfer of ownership in an email, saying his company had pulled out of Minnesota. All of its offices now are in Iowa except for one in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Recover Health, meanwhile, has offices in Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska as well as in Minnesota.

Despite its Duluth presence, Universal Pediatrics actually had no clients in Duluth, Von Arx said — the closest was in Ashland. When his company took over, it transferred all of the clients from the Duluth office to its other offices, he said.

But his company has a branch manager and other staffers in place in Duluth eager to serve the region, Von Arx said.

"We want to do geriatric care in Duluth," Von Arx said. "More services will be provided."

The company's webpage lists four open positions in Duluth.

Home health care is a growing industry in the city, especially for the elderly. Earlier this month, the News Tribune reported that Omaha, Neb.-based Right at Home was seeking to open a franchise in Duluth.

To learn more

Recover Health’s Duluth office can be contacted at (218) 733-3485, by emailing branch manager Aaron McQuarter at amcquarter@recoverhealth.org or by visiting the website at recoverhealth.org.