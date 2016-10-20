Fond du Lac Band to break ground on major building project

The project is slated to add an additional 25,000 square feet of space to provide medical, dental, behavioral health and social services, as well as 144 more parking spaces. The project is scheduled to be complete in December 2017.

The project is beginning just as the Fond du Lac Band is set to complete work on its $15 million Center for American Indian Resources expansion in Duluth — the largest single-project investment in Native American health care made by the band.

Construction on the expanded, rebuilt facility on the 200 block of West Fourth Street started in August 2015, with a grand opening scheduled for early December. The existing 25,000 square feet has been rebuilt, and 30,000 square feet added, along with more parking.