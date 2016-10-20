'Bringing generations together' in Silver Bay

"AGE to age: bringing generations together" will begin in Silver Bay with a kickoff meeting from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Minnesota Veterans Home, 45 Banks Blvd., according to a news release from the Northland Foundation, which is sponsoring it. A light dinner, free of charge, will be served from 5 to 5:30 with the informational meeting to follow. Prizes will be given away.