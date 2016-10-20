'Bringing generations together' in Silver Bay
A movement to connect older with younger adults is coming to Silver Bay.
"AGE to age: bringing generations together" will begin in Silver Bay with a kickoff meeting from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Minnesota Veterans Home, 45 Banks Blvd., according to a news release from the Northland Foundation, which is sponsoring it. A light dinner, free of charge, will be served from 5 to 5:30 with the informational meeting to follow. Prizes will be given away.
Silver Bay will be the 14th location in the region to participate in the program, which Northland Foundation launched in 2008. According to the news release, it's driven by and for the local community to connect adults who are 55 and older with young people to build friendships across the generations.