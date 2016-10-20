Duluth Fire Department leans on pair of 'loaner' trucks

He explained that the "pancake design" of the frames of those older vehicles tended to catch and trap a lot of road salt in difficult-to-reach places each winter, leading to corrosion issues.

Despite the department's best efforts to keep the trucks in service,Krizaj said the rust advanced until it resulted in cracked frames that recently forced both rigs off the road.

Fortunately, however, he said the Duluth Fire Department was able to make use of a new pilot program offered through the Department of Defense and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to provide cities access to used equipment not being used by other government agencies.

Kirzaj praised the effort to pool and share resources, saying: "You know, it's all taxpayers' money."

Through the program, Duluth has been lent a decommissioned 1994 Pierce Dash truck that had been used at the Dugway Proving Grounds, a military training site about 85 miles southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

It also was offered the free interim use of a refurbished yellow 1990 Peterbilt truck from the company that's currently working to finish its two new rigs.

Both of the trucks on loan are now in service in Duluth, where they will continue to be used primarily as backup units until the city takes delivery of its two new rigs, come January, assuming there are no unexpected delays.