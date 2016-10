My new book, a non-technical guide to all the good stuff twinkling above our heads, will be published on November 8.

If you're like a lot of people, you don't own a telescope but still have a passion for the stars. I've got good news for you.There's lots to see up there without any equipment at all. That's the premise of my new book titled Night Sky with the Naked Eye, a non-technical guide to the wonders of the night sky.