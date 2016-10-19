Duluth students observe, critique presidential debate

Gathering at Denfeld High School on Wednesday night, 10 students from the Duluth debate team applied what they've learned in their extracurricular activity to the final presidential debate of 2016.

East High School freshman Anna Huber said she was interested in watching the debate's timing and whether the candidates stay within their time limits.

"In the first one, they didn't really stop them when they went over," Huber said, adding that it's different from the strict time limits in high school debate. She explained that she was also going to watch for whether the candidates answer the question instead of listing facts.

Huber, in her first year on the debate team, said she wasn't planning to base her debate strategy on presidential debate tactics because high school debate rules are more strict than the national debates.

Denfeld freshman Nikolai Breimon interjected, "You would think that a debate this high up would be kind of strict, but it isn't." Fellow Denfeld freshman Logan Griggs pointed out that not directly answering the question is held against a student at the high school level and causes the student to lose the debate.

Breimon competes in Congressional debates on the team, which is different from the rest of the team's style of debate. While his teammates debate based on an argument and research supporting that argument, his Congressional debates involve giving a speech and then answering questions.

"I'm stepping into a completely new universe today," Breimon said.

Before the debate began, the students signed up to receive questions via text message from the National Speech and Debate Association and assigned a team member to be the fact checker. Huber pointed out that the students could tap on their desks if they agreed with a candidate, and team coach Jill Lofald agreed, instructing them, "No hooting and hollering."

On the large screen before them, the audience clapped as Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton took the stage and the Duluth students joined in the applause.

Students readied their notebook paper into two columns to write and compare the arguments made by Trump and Clinton throughout the debate. Lofald pointed out that the students could also write rebuttals to the candidates' arguments in their notes.

In the end, they would use those notes to critique Trump and Clinton's debate performances based on the 15 skills they need use to win high school debates, including answering the question, focusing on the issues, supporting their argument with research, speaking in specifics, being articulate and using correct tone and facial expressions. The students then completed the critique by explaining which candidate won and why.

The students were quiet as they took notes, only a few taps being heard on desks as the candidates made their points on the U.S. Supreme Court. As the topic concluded, Lofald instructed the students, "So think about who won that issue."

Lofald said that the debate-watching event was meant to bring the team together in a fun way and allow the students to be involved in the real world. High school and political debates are different, "but our young debaters are highly intelligent, they want to be involved in our world and they see themselves as engaged in what is going on around them," she said.

Debate team members are outspoken, have opinions and are well researched; they know the candidates and have discussed the candidates with their families or in the classrooms, Lofald said. She explained that she wanted the students to see how their debate skills can be applied as adults.

"They're going to run for school board. They're going to run for county commissioner," she said. "They're going to be active in our political institution, I believe they are from what they've shown me in their high school career, so why not help them make that next step?"