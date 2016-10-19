Search
    Rice Lake-Airport Road intersection reopens to traffic

    By News Tribune Today at 5:46 p.m.
    A continuous green T intersection at the corner of Rice Lake and Airport roads opened Wednesday. (St. Louis County photo)

    The intersection of Rice Lake Road and Airport Road in Duluth reopened to traffic on Wednesday after being closed for nearly two months for a makeover designed to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion.

    The often-busy intersection now has a stoplight for the first time, and also a new type of bypass — the concept is called a "continuous green T intersection" — that allows northbound traffic on Rice Lake Road to avoid stopping.

    "With the new traffic signal, vehicles traveling north on Rice Lake Road always have a green light. Vehicles traveling south on Rice Lake Road, or turning in either direction to or from Airport Road, are controlled by a standard traffic light signal," St. Louis County officials reported in a news release Wednesday. "Vehicles turning left onto Rice Lake Road from Airport Road turn onto a new lane and have 1,000 feet to accelerate before merging with northbound traffic."

    Ulland Brothers served as contractor on the project, which cost about $790,000. Some minor finishing details will be completed over the next few weeks.

    The Rice Lake-Airport junction is the first time a continuous green T intersection has been used in Minnesota, county officials told the News Tribune earlier this year.

    According to the Federal Highway Administration, a similar continuous green T intersection installed in Grand Junction, Colo., saw injury crashes decrease from 12 to two over a period of four years — an 83.3 percent reduction — and total crashes decrease from 16 to 7, a 56.3 percent reduction.

