Rice Lake-Airport Road intersection reopens to traffic

The often-busy intersection now has a stoplight for the first time, and also a new type of bypass — the concept is called a "continuous green T intersection" — that allows northbound traffic on Rice Lake Road to avoid stopping.

"With the new traffic signal, vehicles traveling north on Rice Lake Road always have a green light. Vehicles traveling south on Rice Lake Road, or turning in either direction to or from Airport Road, are controlled by a standard traffic light signal," St. Louis County officials reported in a news release Wednesday. "Vehicles turning left onto Rice Lake Road from Airport Road turn onto a new lane and have 1,000 feet to accelerate before merging with northbound traffic."

Ulland Brothers served as contractor on the project, which cost about $790,000. Some minor finishing details will be completed over the next few weeks.

The Rice Lake-Airport junction is the first time a continuous green T intersection has been used in Minnesota, county officials told the News Tribune earlier this year.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, a similar continuous green T intersection installed in Grand Junction, Colo., saw injury crashes decrease from 12 to two over a period of four years — an 83.3 percent reduction — and total crashes decrease from 16 to 7, a 56.3 percent reduction.