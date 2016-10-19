According to the document:

Lawyers for Jacob Kinn, 32, attempted to meet with him multiple times between Oct. 3 and Oct. 5, but were told by jail staff he was unavailable. After attempting to meet with Kinn three times, Kinn's attorneys contacted Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp and were told Kinn had been hospitalized.

When lawyers Symon Schindler-Syme and Paul Thompson eventually met with Kinn on Oct. 10, Kinn was escorted to the meeting in a wheelchair. Kinn "did not speak a single word and hardly reacted to his attorneys' questions and comments." Jail staff told the attorneys that Kinn had recently been unresponsive, refused to walk, frequently urinated on himself and had "seemingly lost the ability to verbally communicate."

Kinn has been held in the Beltrami County Jail since his arrest June 23. He was charged in June with kidnapping the 5-year-old, who disappeared from a mobile home fire June 22 where a woman was found dead. The girl was found alive. He appeared in court Sept. 16 and was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. At the time of his September hearing Kinn was able to stand and appeared responsive.

Kinn is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27 for a probation violation hearing and on Oct. 28 for an omnibus hearing.