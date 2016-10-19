Woodley was scheduled for an initial appearance Oct. 24 in Morton County District Court on Class B misdemeanor charges of engaging in a riot and criminal trespass. But her attorney, Alexander Reichert, pleaded not guilty on her behalf Tuesday, Oct. 18, and her Oct. 24 personal appearance has been waived, court records show.

Woodley live-streamed Facebook video of the protest along Highway 6 near St. Anthony and was arrested just after noon. She was released after posting $500 bond a few hours later.

Twenty-seven protesters were arrested that day, the most in one day since protests of the four-state, $3.8 billion pipeline began in North Dakota in mid-August. Authorities have made 145 arrests so far.

Each misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.