Two families displaced after Duluth duplex fire
Two families escaped injury during a duplex fire in Central Hillside late Tuesday.
The Duluth Fire Department arrived to heavy fire to the structure at 1311 West First St., a department news release said.
The fire was extinguished quickly, and after arriving at 10:20 p.m., the firefighters left two hours later. The American Red Cross was on the scene to assist the displaced families, and the Fire Marshal is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.
Initial damage estimates were placed at $50,000 to the structure and $25,000 to the contents of the two dwellings.