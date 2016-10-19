Arson suspected in Duluth duplex fire
Authorities say a fire that forced two families to flee a Duluth duplex late Tuesday was a case of arson.
The occupants of the structure at 1311 W. First St. escaped without injury from the fire that was reported at about 10:20 p.m., the Duluth Fire Department reported. Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from the duplex, and all the occupants already outside. The fire was extinguished quickly, and fire crews left two hours later.
Duluth Fire Marshal Marnie Grondahl reported Wednesday that the fire started on the front porch of the structure, and that an investigation has determined it to be a case of arson.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the arson tip line at (800) 723-2020; there's a reward of up to $5,000 for a tip leading to an arrest and conviction.
The American Red Cross was on the scene of the fire Tuesday night to assist the displaced families. Initial damage estimates were placed at $50,000 to the structure and $25,000 to the contents of the two dwellings.