Arson suspected in Duluth duplex fire

Duluth Fire Marshal Marnie Grondahl reported Wednesday that the fire started on the front porch of the structure, and that an investigation has determined it to be a case of arson.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the arson tip line at (800) 723-2020; there's a reward of up to $5,000 for a tip leading to an arrest and conviction.

The American Red Cross was on the scene of the fire Tuesday night to assist the displaced families. Initial damage estimates were placed at $50,000 to the structure and $25,000 to the contents of the two dwellings.