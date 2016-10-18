Twin Metals owner faces environmental charges in Chile
As public scrutiny continues over the proposed Twin Metals copper mine in northern Minnesota, its parent company is facing environmental allegations in South America.
Reuters News Agency reports that the charges allege a mine owned by Antofagasta has not complied with environmental regulations.
Chile's environmental regulator, SMA, is seeking sanctions involving the Los Pelambres copper mine. The alleged infractions could carry a fine of up to $23.8 million or even a temporary or permanent closure of the mine.
Critics of the Twin Metals project said given the company's history, this doesn't come as a surprise.
