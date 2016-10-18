Wednesday's forecast for Duluth and the Northland

When we get fair weather this time of year, it's hard not to want to call in sick. We all know the higher, comfortable temperatures eventually will give way to slap us in the face cold. If you have the chance this week to get out and be in the elements, I'd highly recommend it. Winds will be out of the west-northwest Wednesday and allow for warmer conditions by the lake. Farther inland, especially up north, temperatures will be much lower with highs in the low to mid-40s.