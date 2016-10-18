Serious injuries avoided in dump truck crash

Austin Nelson, 20, of Grand Rapids, was traveling east in a 2008 Pontiac G6 when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a braking dump truck head-on, said the Minnesota State Patrol in a news release. Nelson was taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after the 7:30 a.m. crash. He was no longer listed in the patient registry by the afternoon.

The driver of the dump truck, Robert Hietala, 44, of Duluth, was not injured, said the state patrol. A third vehicle was struck as Nelson's Pontiac spun following the crash. The driver, Kaitlyn Pirila, 24, of Saginaw, was not injured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, said the state patrol.