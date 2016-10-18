Minnesota sees record one-day online voter registration

The record number includes new registrations and updates to existing registrations, Simon said in a statement released Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Tuesday was the last day for Minnesotans to pre-register to vote ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Voters who did not pre-register may still register at their regular polling place on Election Day.

In Clay County, voter pre-registration was strong for about the past week and there was a pronounced shift away from pre-registering in person to doing so online, said Shannon Morin, a deputy Clay County auditor.

The surge in online voter registrations statewide on Monday was likely helped by a reminder that the secretary of state's office posted on Facebook Monday evening, Simon said.

Minnesotans who are already registered to vote can confirm their voter registration information is up to date at www.mnvotes.org. While Minnesota has more than 3.2 million registered voters, there are an additional 800,000 residents who are eligible but have not yet registered to vote, Simon said.