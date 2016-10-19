Pressroom Podcast: Encounters with the Duluth paranormal

This week, the founders of the society Amanda and Andy Paszak share what they do, how they do it and what they’ve found in recent investigations. Amanda also shares her personal encounter with the paranormal from when she was a little girl.

What we are into this week: Tyler Hoechlin (The new Superman on the show “Supergirl”), the horror film “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”, the return on hockey season, prep soccer playoffs, and the delightful bonfire smell coming from someone’s house in Proctor.

