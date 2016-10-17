“Right now we are doing nothing,” said Sara Danius, the academy’s permanent secretary. “I have called and sent emails to his closest collaborator and received very friendly replies. For now, that is certainly enough.”

The surprise news that Dylan, 75, is the first songwriter to win the literature prize earned praise from none other than President Barack Obama, who tweeted: “Congratulations to one of my favorite poets, Bob Dylan, on a well-deserved Nobel.” Others have questioned the decision, including a writer for Vice News who said we should consider Dylan’s body of work “as music, as words and lyrics, and not as any kind of literature.”

Dylan, who rarely gives interviews, has yet to publicly acknowledge the award. Or has he, through song? In the three concerts he has performed since the announcement, Dylan finished each show with his version of the traditional pop standard “Why Try to Change Me Now,” which he recorded for last year’s “Shadows in the Night.”

A ceremony for this year’s Nobel winners is scheduled for Dec. 10 in Stockholm, and Danius said she thinks Dylan will show up. “(But) if he doesn’t want to come, he won’t come,” she said. “It will be a big party in any case and the honor belongs to him.”