Authorities searching for missing Warba woman

Danette Marie Andrist, 56, is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. She may be driving a 2012 Silver Kia FLX with license plate number 067JGK. She was last seen in the Warba area.

Anyone with information about Andrist's whereabouts is asked to call investigator Mark Weller at the Sheriff's Office, (800) 458-8732 or (218) 326-3477.