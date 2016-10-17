"I personally wasn't quite sure what to expect when we started this and how willing anyone would be to participate in mediation. ... But I've been pleasantly surprised many times how both sides have been willing to do what they can to try to resolve something," said Kemp, education and counseling director for One Roof Community Housing, the nonprofit organization that runs the program.

During its first year of operation, from July 2015 through June 2016, the TLC served 520 renters and 130 landlords, answering questions, educating people and helping to resolve disputes.

"There are a lot of myths we've found on both sides, in terms of what tenants and landlords perceive as the right way to do things, or their rights in any given situation, or their right to maybe take an adverse action. So we spend a lot of time educating people," Kemp said.

Jeff Corey, One Roof's executive director, is proud to note that the center prevented 21 imminent evictions and likely headed off far more disputes that could have escalated into eviction situations.

"The big message is that in an eviction, everybody loses. The landlord loses money. The tenant loses potentially a place to live, loses a positive rental history, and they also usually lose money, plus they lose all of the things associated with having stable housing. So, if we can keep that from happening, that's a win," he said.

"Sometimes we keep that from happening by helping people amicably end a landlord-tenant relationship, and the tenant moves into a different relationship with a different landlord. In those cases, everyone comes out of it whole economically speaking, and the tenant is still stably housed," he said.

Even hand

Barbara Montee, president of the Duluth Landlord Association, gives the TLC high marks.

"I'd say they definitely have been useful. I've referred people to them many times," she said.

Montee said the Landlord Association has maintained open channels of communication with the TLC.

"I do tend to get more of the landlord calls, and they tend to get more of the tenant calls. But we share back and forth if there's a question," she said.

Kemp agreed that the center works well with the Landlord Association and has received referrals from the organization, but she said some local landlords remain unaware of the available services.

"They don't always realize that we're here, and that they can come to us. So we've been doing our best to get the word out to landlords that we are a neutral resource," she said.

Yet Kemp acknowledged that some landlords remain skeptical of the TLC's commitment to watching out for their interests, as well as tenants'.

"We're not just a tenant advocate," Kemp said.

Corey said the TLC can't afford to take sides.

"We're really, really serious about the neutrality piece, because it won't work if we're not in that spot, and partly because we want everybody to behave as well as they can, tenants and landlords," he said.

To Corey, there is perhaps no higher praise of the TLC's work than Montee's succinct assessment.

"I have found them to be neutral," she said.

Problem-solving

Besides working to head off evictions, the TLC assists with all manner of problems, including repairs, disputes with neighbors and other issues.

Chelsey Shykes, 27, turned to the Tenant Landlord Connection for help after she caught her landlord on camera, rifling through a bedroom drawer in her apartment.

She said it wasn't the first time he had made her uncomfortable by entering her apartment uninvited.

"He contacted me about nine or 10 times after I moved in. He was coming into my apartment constantly. ... So he crossed a lot of boundaries," Shykes said.

But the incident with drawer was the final straw for Shykes.

"I definitely felt it was a major violation of my privacy, and it just made me feel uncomfortable," she said.

At the time, Shykes was in the final stages of earning a bachelor of social work degree from Bemidji State University and had returned to her native Duluth to take work as an intern at CHUM. A colleague at CHUM suggested she call the Tenant Landlord Connection when she learned of her landlord problems.

Shykes credits Kemp for mediating an agreement whereby she was able to terminate a yearlong lease several months early and move into a different rental property.

"If the Tenant Landlord Connection wasn't there, I would have definitely had to go to court. It would have added so much stress to my life. I think it would have jeopardized my internship, my schooling and everything else I had going," she said.

Shykes said she also worried that if she pressed the issue in court, her landlord could lose his rental license, depriving him of his livelihood and potentially forcing other hapless tenants out of the building.

With help from the Tenant Landlord Connection, however, Shykes said she was able to achieve a better outcome.

"I'm very thankful that they were an available resource, because it could have been a lot messier, and they were so helpful," she said.

Stretched resources

Corey said the TLC was opened to fill a void that was created in 2010, when federal funding for a local Housing Access Center dried up and forced it to close.

During Duluth's 2014 Summit to end homelessness, participants set reopening an office to help resolve rental issues as their top priority.

The following year, the city of Duluth, St. Louis County, the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the Ordean Foundation and the Northland Foundation all chipped in to fund the Tenant Landlord Connection.

It opened with a budget of $140,000 and a staff equivalent to 1½ full-time positions, and Corey said the first year of operation has been a scramble.

"We're having a hard time responsibly getting back to everybody. We're doing it, but if you're feeling like you're in crisis as a tenant or in crisis as a landlord, and someone can't get back to you in a day, the stakes are high. So, we feel that in order to be responsible, we need to have some more horsepower to be able to dedicate to it," he said.

Corey said he believes demand for the TLC's services were underestimated, and he hopes to increase its staffing in the coming year to the equivalent of 1¾ full-time positions, but that would require the organization to come up with an additional $30,000 in its budget.

Corey said it appears that renters' and landlords' needs are likely to intensify.

"We know from the housing indicator report that rents in 2015 jumped $100 on average, so what that means is it's a more tenuous spot for tenants to be in," he said.

Corey said a tighter market "magnifies the challenge for folks trying to maintain their housing."

Many of the people the TLC serves already are on the bubble, with 59 percent of its clients reporting total annual incomes of less than $10,000 and half of client households caring for children.

While the TLC will continue to advocate for tenants, ensuring that they get a fair shake, Corey said many renters also will need to step up their game. That makes TLC's efforts to educate tenants through programs like its Ready to Rent workshops crucial in his eyes.

"To be really clear, from our position of neutrality, if the market is that tight and rents are rising, that's all the more reason for us to make sure that the tenants we work with are behaving appropriately," he said.