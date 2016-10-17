New chalet set to open at Giants Ridge

It was understandable, though, as employees were scrambling to move into their brand-new digs in an expansive new chalet, ski rental center, meeting center and restaurant. Giants Ridge is hosting a grand opening celebration on Friday and Saturday.

Craig Johnson co-owns Northern Lights Sports, a private company that operates the rental, retail merchandise and ski school spaces at Giants Ridge. Johnson has run the ski hill's rental business "since day one," he said.

The new chalet layout, with the ski rental shop located just steps away from the base of the Alpine hill, should be much more convenient for skiers, he said. Previously, the rental shop was located a short hike from the ski hill, and it wasn't unusual for Johnson to dash out and help a parent struggling to make it to the shop carrying several pairs of skis, he said.

"It was a little cumbersome," Johnson said. "Now, the kids can ski right up to the door."

The new $12.7 million chalet features an improved layout for ski rentals and ticketing, a large lounge area with wide views of both the Alpine and portions of the Nordic ski runs, a new bar and restaurant, and space for ski classes to meet. A portion of the former chalet also was salvaged and remodeled into a meeting space, locker room and vending area.

"The overall flow is much better," said Giants Ridge Managing Director Linda Johnson.

A large banquet room that can seat up to 360 people on the chalet's upper level already has proven popular for weddings since it was completed in July, Linda Johnson said. The space already has been booked for most weekends of 2017 and some into 2018.

Finding year-round uses for the chalet is part of the plan to continue transforming the ski resort into a "four-season" family destination, Linda Johnson said. Work has begun on installing a 30-foot-tall climbing wall at the base of the Alpine ski hill, and plans are in place for a "natural" children's playground near the new chalet. Hiking and mountain biking trails also are planned.

Giants Ridge traditionally has kicked off the ski season on the day after Thanksgiving. Last year, a mild fall delayed the start of the season, which usually wraps up in mid-March. They are working to attract more visitors during the "shoulder seasons" of spring and fall, and to offer other attractions besides golf in the summer.

"We want this to be a family destination, not just for golfing and skiing," Linda Johnson said. "We are trying to diversify, and there's still more to go."

"Summer business will have to become a priority, that's for sure," Craig Johnson said. His company offers mountain bikes, canoes, kayaks and paddleboards for rent to complement the ski rental business. They were also the first company in the area to install a disc golf course, he said.

A recent legislative auditor's report that was critical of the ongoing subsidies that Giants Ridge has required noted that the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board has invested nearly $44 million into the ski hill in the past decade, with $17.4 million as an operating subsidy. There has never been a year since the IRRRB bought the recreation area in 1984 in which Giants Ridge has not needed a subsidy, and the ongoing cash infusion has been controversial.

In response, Linda Johnson points to the hundreds of jobs — many of them seasonal — that Giants Ridge supports, as well as the tourism money it draws from around the region. A 2016 economic impact study estimates that the entire ski and golf resort complex pumps $27 million into the local economy, and that figure is expected to grow to $40 million by 2025.

The national skiing industry faces a number of challenges, Linda Johnson said, including declining numbers of skiers, generally shorter skiing seasons due to weather issues, and the local and regional economy, which has endured swings up and down.

Giants Ridge officials hope to counter those trends by offering free ski passes with every season pass sold, to encourage regular skiers to "bring a friend skiing," Linda Johnson said. She noted it takes a new skier about five trips to a ski hill before they decide whether the sport is for them.

Following this winter's ski season, work also will begin on two new, faster ski lifts that run up the Sarajevo and Helsinki ski hills. The aerial lift that will be installed on the Sarajevo hill can be used year-round for hikers and mountain bikers who want to access trails. The IRRRB recently approved spending $5.7 million to install the new lifts, which are expected to be in use for the 2017 season.

"We are setting the stage for the next 30 to 50 years for Giants Ridge," Linda Johnson said.

If you go

Giants Ridge FallFest: new chalet grand opening and season pass sale, ski swap and food shelf drive

Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. — season pass sale and ski swap

8 p.m.: Deuces Wild dueling piano show (tickets required)

Saturday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. — season pass sale and ski swap