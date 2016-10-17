Woman hurt in Superior mugging

Witnesses told police the woman and a man were walking in the alley when a vehicle stopped next to them and several young men got out. One man reportedly exited the rear driver's side door and pointed a pistol at the male pedestrian. The male pedestrian fled, and the men from the vehicle then assaulted the woman and took a Michael Kors black leather cross-body purse from her. She was taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth for treatment.

No information was available on the woman's condition.

Champaigne said police are continuing to investigate the incident.